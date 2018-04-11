FIFA seeks $35bn for new world tournaments

FIFA is seeking $25 billion ($A35 billion) from Saudi Arabian, Chinese and American investors in a 12-year deal to add two major international tournaments to an already crowded soccer calendar.

Ahead of the World Cup in Russia, FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants an expanded 24-team Club World Cup - played every four years from 2021 - and a separate global competition every two years for national teams.

According to AP, FIFA would have a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture, with investors underwriting guaranteed revenues of at least $25 billion.

The existing Club World Cup is a seven-team event each December and usually won by a European club. The Champions League winner joins the five other continental club champions and the host nation's league champion.

A revamped Club World Cup would kill off the mostly unpopular Confederations Cup.

The second innovation, the Nations League, would replace the Confederations Cup as FIFA's second-tier competition in a format yet to be decided.

The new competitions might secure long-term revenue for many of the 211 FIFA member federations who rely on its financial support.

The project, however, is is likely to face a hostile reception in Europe, which hosts the world's biggest stars and stages the Champions League and other club competitions.

Any rival club-based competition could threaten European soccer's governing body UEFA's broadcast sales worldwide. The FIFA proposal also uses the Global Nations League format which UEFA developed and revealed last October.

Wealthy and influential groups of European clubs and leagues have resisted FIFA's ambition.

"It is not about adding competition in this moment," Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said two weeks ago at a meeting of the 230-member European Club Association which he leads.

FIFA proposes an expanded 24-team club tournament, with at least 12 from Europe, starting in June or July 2021. The format of eight three-team groups, advancing to an eight-team knockout round, would lead to teams playing a maximum of five games.

FIFA would decide the tournament venues, which would not necessarily be in China or Saudi Arabia.

It is looking to win over clubs seeking to protect players from a packed international calendar.

FIFA insists the 2021-33 plan involves fewer games: A Club World Cup every four years instead of annually, ending the Confederations Cup, and a Nations League played on existing dates set aside for tournament qualifiers and friendlies.