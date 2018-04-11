Merkel regrets lack of U.N. Security Council agreement on Syria

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she regretted that the U.N. Security Council was unable to agree joint language on the escalating conflict in Syria.

Speaking to reporters after a two-day cabinet meeting, Merkel added that she did not want to speculate on what may happen next in the region.

Russia has warned that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel enclave would be shot down and the launch sites targeted, raising the possibility of a U.S.-Russian confrontation. [nL8N1RO22K]





