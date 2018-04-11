Mike Mulvey to be Mariners A-League coach

Mike Mulvey has been named as struggling Central Coast's new coach until at least the end of the 2019/20 A-League season.

The British-born tactician has proven A-League success, having claimed the competition's top prize in 2014 with Brisbane.

"I couldn't be more delighted to be returning to Australia and to embrace the opportunity that exists here on the Central Coast," Mulvey said on Wednesday night during a special Mariners club function.

"The Mariners are a club with a rich history and genuine tradition. During the first decade, they demanded success and developed some wonderful players.

"My task in the coming years is very clear - I want to restore that culture of ambition and promote the hungriest young talent in the country."

Mulvey returns to Australia after coaching roles over the past few years with clubs in Malaysia and Thailand.

The Mariners have struggled again this season, sitting second last on the ladder with only four wins and eight draws, and will hope Mulvey can revive their fortunes.

Paul Okon walked out as coach last month after a disagreement with management over what the club labelled "strategic direction" - believed to involve less control for Okon over recruitment.

Central Coast CEO Shaun Mielekamp welcomed Mulvey's appointment.

"We set a very high benchmark and threshold for the level of experience, credibility and ability required for the role and, from the outset, it was clear that Mike was the perfect fit for what our club needs," Mielekamp said.

After signing on to a two-year-agreement, Mulvey will take charge of the Mariners at the start of the 2018/19 pre-season.