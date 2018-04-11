News

Algerian plane crash victims include 26 members of Western Saharan Polisario movement: official

Reuters
Reuters /

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Victims of an Algerian military plane crash on Wednesday include 26 members of the Western Saharan Polisario independence movement, an official in Algeria's ruling FLN party said.

FLN Secretary General Djamel made the comment to private broadcaster Ennahar TV but gave no total death toll in the crash, which happened outside Algiers.
The plane was headed to Tindouf in Algeria's south, home to camps for refugees from a long-running territorial dispute in Western Sahara, when it crashed.


(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed and Aidan Lewis; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)

