Mitchell contests Games steeplechase

Two weeks ago Victoria Mitchell was in emergency surgery having her gangrenous appendix removed.

Somehow, on Wednesday night, the Australian completed the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games to belie the trials of the past fortnight.

Crippled by stomach pain 10 days out from the Gold Coast Games, Mitchell ended up in hospital in the early hours to get her badly infected appendix out.

"It was so bad, it was gangrenous," Mitchell said.

"There was pus all in my pelvis. It was gross, very nasty."

So nasty in fact that Mitchell remained in hospital until Easter Saturday - four days before the opening ceremony.

Doctors weren't keen to discharge her as she was still spiking big fevers, but she "hustled" anyway.

Emaciated and on antibiotics, the 35-year-old returned to the track three days later to undergo a gruelling fitness test set by Athletics Australia.

She was cleared last Thursday - less than a week before she finished second last at Carrara Stadium in 10 minutes 12.59 seconds, in a 10-strong field won by Jamaican Aisha Praught in 9:21.00.

"I know I should be happy just to make the start line because of my preparation, but I always want more being an athlete," she said.

"I hung on with the slow pace but just didn't have it in my legs.

"I've been feeling better and better but just not good enough."

Part of that has been an inability to regain weight.

"I'm the lightest I've ever been since I started competing in 2006," Mitchell said.

"Yesterday I was 44.7kg and normally I'm 46-47kg, so that's been weird."

Genevieve LaCaze, the leading Australian in fifth place, paid tribute to her teammate's remarkable effort.

"Victoria is a unique girl," LaCaze said.

"I'm telling you now, I don't know one other human who would go through what she went through and then fight her way back onto this track. Hats off to her."