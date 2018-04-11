A look at the lighter side of the Commonwealth Games:

GOLD COAST - South African swimmer Chad le Clos might live closer to Jeffreys Bay than Mick Fanning but he's willing to take on any advice about sharks from the Aussie surfer who was attacked there.

Mere hours after closing his Commonwealth Games campaign with bronze in the men's 4x100m medley relay, triple butterfly gold-medallist le Clos was running out into the waves at Kirra Beach for a lesson with Fanning.

But it wasn't until the pair spoke about the risk of being shark bait when venturing out into South African waters.

"If you see 'em, you're sweet," Fanning said to le Clos.

"They've already made up their mind."

GOLD COAST - Mauritian badminton player Aurelie Marie Elisa Allet won the first of her preliminary singles games and also secured "the one".

While Allet was preparing for post-match interviews on Tuesday, her Australian boyfriend Justin Serret got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

The 20-year-old, who met her West-Australian beau in Mauritius, is playing at her first Commonwealth Games and has her whole family supporting her on the Gold Coast.

"I thought hopefully I can add to her dream (of playing at the Games) by showing my commitment publicly on the court," Serret said. "She said yes, so she's made me a very happy man."

GOLD COAST - A technical malfunction at the diving left spectators wondering whether they were at the 2018 Games or had time-travelled back to the inaugural competition in 1930.

Pool-deck judges were forced to revert to old-fashioned numbered cards to reveal their scores after the electronic scoring system glitched during the three-metre synchronised diving event on Wednesday.

The crowd began a slow clap as they waited for the 11 judges to show their scores manually however the digital scoring returned for the final round, with Australian pair Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan winning gold.

GOLD COAST - Welsh table tennis player Anna Hursey certainly seems like a girl in a hurry, making it to her first Commonwealth Games two months before her 12th birthday.

Her Gold Coast campaign has reflected the need for speed, with Hursey taking just 17 minutes to win her first best-of-seven singles match 4-0 against 19-year-old Halima Nambozo from Uganda on Tuesday.

But the youngster, chaperoned by her mother Phoebe, received a taste of her own medicine - losing in straight sets in 27 minutes to Malaysia's Li Sian Alice Chang - to end her 2018 Games campaign.

GOLD COAST - Australian women's badminton pair Leanne Choo and Renuga Veeran may have lost their match against Singapore's Ren-Ne Ong and Jia Ying Crystal Wong on Wednesday but won the highlight of the day.

The duo engaged in an 80-shot rally which went for more than a minute against their Singaporean opponents.

While Choo and Veeran ended up winning the marathon point, they eventually went down 2-1 in the round of 32 clash.