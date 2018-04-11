Von Hoff to complete remarkable comeback

He'd never broken a bone in his life and then, just hours after making his first Commonwealth Games team, cyclist Steele Von Hoff fractured four vertebrae.

Australian rider Steele Von Hoff celebrates winning Stage four of the Tour Down Under in 2015.

But the mid-February stack won't stop him from starting in Saturday's road race on the Gold Coast in what will be one of the more remarkable recovery stories.

"When you go as deep as breaking the vertebrae it means everything else around it has broken too," Von Hoff told AAP.

"So another nudge and it could've been different."

The 30-year-old spent two days in hospital but only six days off the bike as he tried to regain his fitness, wearing a brace on an exercise bike as soon it was confirmed his injuries were stable.

"I was happy to give it a crack, so to speak, as soon as I knew I wasn't in danger," he said

"They are the first bones I've ever broken ... I did a good job of it.

"But the biggest battle was making sure I was fit and strong and I've recovered well."

Von Hoff is one of six riders in the men's road team alongside Mitch Docker, Callum Scotson, Mathew Hayman, Alex Edmondson and Cameron Meyer.

Hayman, who turns 40 next Friday, won Commonwealth gold in Melbourne's 2006 road race and has arrived after finishing the gruelling Paris-Roubaix - a race he won in emotional fashion two years ago - on Sunday.

Meyer was dominant in Tuesday's time trial as Australia took their tally of cycling Games gold to 12.

"They've been unbelievable on the track, been kicking goals and Meyer blew everyone's doors off in the time trial," Von Hoff said.

In a perfect world it will be sprinter Von Hoff's wheel that edges clear at the finish line after a perfect team ride on Currumbin's coastal roads this Saturday.

"We have such a good team, we have all our bases covered," the Victorian said.

"That would be my dream, but it's certainly not as simple as that."