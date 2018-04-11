Little and large win Australian gold

There's a place for all shapes and sizes in the Commonwealth Games - consider two of Australia's latest gold medallists.

Georgia Sheehan and Esther Qin delivered Australia diving gold in the 3m Synchro.

At 202cm tall and weighing in at 130kg Daniel Repacholi is a giant with a pistol and around 55cm taller and 72kg heavier than little Esther Qin.

While Repacholi stood tall as he won gold in the 50m pistol at the Belmont Shooting Centre on Wednesday, it'd be hard to imagine him matching Qin's graceful piking from a diving board.

An hour or so after Repacholi's victory, Qin and Georgia Sheehan teamed up to win the first diving gold medal of the Games in the 3m synchro springboard.

They upstaged their more favoured teammates Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith who led the standings going into the last dive but registered a failed dive - and no points - to finish last.

Qin and Sheehan coped better with swirling winds and technical glitches to come from fourth before the final dive to finish with 284.10 points ahead of the English and Malaysian pair.

Keeney was in tears after the final was hampered to the point that the judges were at one stage forced to revert to old school numbered cards for scoring.

"I don't really know where to start," she said.

"It was all over the shop for everyone with all the delays and technical stuff going on."

Repacholi, on the other hand, was buoyant after winning his third Commonwealth title to go with his gold from Melbourne in 2006 and Glasgow four years ago.

"It's f---ing awesome," said Repacholi, who finished fourth in his only other event on Monday, the 10m air pistol.

"I shot a really, really good final. That's excellent.

"The other day it didn't work for me, it just wasn't my time, but this time it worked fine."

But Australia's hopes of double gold at Belmont were dashed by another final round meltdown.

Emma Cox headed into the last round of the women's double trap decider with a whopping seven-point lead but hit only 18 of 30 targets and then lost a sudden-death shoot-off for gold.

Kathryn Mitchell smashed the Commonwealth Games javelin record with an effort of 68.92 metres to win gold with her first throw of the night at Cararra Stadium, while fellow Australian Kelsey-Lee Roberts claimed silver with a 63.89m.

Brandon Starc, the younger brother of Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc, won a surprise gold with a clearance of 2.32m in the high jump to become the first Australian since Tim Forsyth in 1994 to win Commonwealth gold in the event.

Australia looked headed for a jumps double when Henry Frayne led the long jump after three attempts with a leap of 8.33m until South African Luvo Manyonga topped him with 8.35m and then 8.41m to take the gold.

Australia's men's and women's beach volleyballers will both play Canada in Thursday's finals after contrasting semi final wins on Wednesday.

Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann made light work of England in straight sets, while women's pair Mariafe Artacho Del Solar and Taliqua Clancy won a tense semi-final 21-19 16-21 15-9 against Vanuatu.

Australia won seven gold for the day to stay well on top of the medal table with 57 gold, with England next on 25.