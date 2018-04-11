Cloud denies double Aussie shooting gold

Australia's hopes of double gold in shooting at the Commonwealth Games have been dashed by Mother Nature.

Emma Cox went within a shot of bringing home double gold for Australia but was chuffed with silver

Emma Cox looked certain to join Daniel Repacholi atop the podium at the Belmont Shooting Complex on Wednesday, as she headed into the last round of the women's double trap decider with a whopping seven-point lead.

But the 25-year-old from Bendigo saved her worst performance for last, hitting 18 of 30 targets.

One more and the gold medal was hers.

Instead, she finished level with Singh on 96 and was the first to miss in the sudden-death shoot-off that followed.

Rather than the pressure of the moment, Cox blamed an ill-timed passage of cloud cover that threw her out on a mostly sunny day.

"It was moreso the light that was happening in that last round. It went dark, it was getting everyone," Cox told AAP.

"All the girls I saw were struggling with the light.

"Plus a little bit of pressure from everybody (in the crowd), maybe."

Cox was still chuffed with silver, though, considering her less-than-ideal build-up to the Gold Coast Games.

She has been battling pneumonia on and off since July last year and was also left with shattered bones and elongated tendons in her foot after being accidentally run over by a friend in an all-terrain buggy.

It put her in a moonboot for November's test event at the Belmont Shooting Complex yet she still managed to prevail in the double trap.

"Silly me, I put my foot underneath the buggy and (my friend) took off without me realising and he actually stopped on my foot and crushed little bits of my bone," Cox said.

Repacholi, who is retiring from international competition after Gold Coast, started Australia's day brilliantly with gold in the 50m pistol after blitzing the final.

It was his third Commonwealth title and a fitting finish for a man whose rainbow socks and jolly demeanour betray his impressive beard and intimidatingly large physique.

"It's f***ing awesome," Repacholi told AAP.

Australia's hope in the men's double trap, James Willett, was the first man eliminated from the final but it proved a landmark occasion for the Isle of Man.

The tiny Irish Sea nation claimed their first medal of the Games and just their 12th overall through British Olympic shooter Tim Kneale, who finished behind Scottish winner David McMath.