Aussies into beach volleyball golden games

Australia's stars of the sand say the goosebumps generated by a vocal Coolangatta crowd are to thank for averting a major upset to make beach volleyball's gold medal game.

The previously untroubled pairing of Mariafe Artacho Del Solar and Taliqua Clancy were given a huge Commonwealth Games scare by Vanuatu's Miller Pata and Linline Matauatu on Wednesday night.

The Australians eventually clinched the semi-final 21-19 16-21 15-9 to set up a decider against Canada's current world No.1 duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes on Thursday.

Men's pairing Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann will also play for gold on a breakout day for the sport at a venue that has been rated among the best played on by visiting athletes.

The Australian women, who had cruised into the semi-finals, weren't expected to be pushed by the Vanuatu duo.

Pata is only just back on tour after having her second child seven months ago, with the pairing a top-20 side before that.

And they looked every bit of it as the stretched the Australians, who have lost just once since combining in October, in all three sets.

Kingaroy Olympian Clancy said the difference may just have been the crowd, who they are learning to get the most out of.

"This is the first game where I've really experienced how they can lift you up," she said.

"After a long rally, that roar, gave you an extra boost and it made you go 'hey, no, this is good, we love this, let's go'.

"I've never felt anything like that before ... goosebumps."

Canada's Pavan and Humana-Paredes will be hard to topple after a ferocious semi-final drubbing of Cyprus but this is what the new pairing have been waiting for.

"We're both hustlers, we don't give up and that's what we're about," Artacho Del Solar said.

"This is what we train for, what we play for, what we dream of."

Earlier Australia's men breezed by their English rivals 21-13 21-16 to also book a meeting with Canada in the decider.

The pair will attempt to qualify for the Olympics together for the first time in what they hope is a new spark for the sport in Australia.

"Overseas we play in grandstands much bigger than this and are usually getting abused by 10, 11,000 people," McHugh said.

"It's nice to be on the opposite end and do it in front of family and friends."