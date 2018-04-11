Lucas loving the sevens ride for Australia

Gold Coast one week, Singapore the next, with stops in London, Paris and San Francisco before the year is out.

It sounds like a Contiki trip but for Tom Lucas - one of four rugby-playing brothers from Brisbane - and the Australian rugby sevens team it's just another day at the office.

The squad arrived on the Gold Coast on Thursday ahead of the weekend's Commonwealth Games, ready to play after a series of setbacks wreaked havoc on their preparations.

Ben and Matt Lucas have both played sevens for their country while youngest brother Isaac has played for Australia at the junior level.

But all three are focused on 15-a-side careers, with Ben at the Reds, Matt with the Brumbies and Isaac in the Queensland and Australian under-20s set-ups.

Tom has stuck it out though and, with injuries this year to Ed Jenkins, Lewis Holland and James Stannard, emerges as one of the more experienced members of a squad aiming to better the bronze in Glasgow from four years ago.

"They loved their time here but since then a bit's changed, it's a more professional sort of environment," Tom said.

"The 15-a-side game will always be held in high international regard, but getting opportunities in Olympics and Commonwealth Games sets it apart.

"At end of day, I'm touring the world and I love it. It's crazy, it's a pretty good time."

He will also assume a key playmaking role after Holland (hamstring) was ruled out and Stannard was felled in an alleged one-punch attack on Good Friday that left him with a fractured skull.

But adapting to omissions is part and parcel of the sport, says Lucas, who missed the Rio Games thanks to a knee injury.

"We play a pretty brutal sport and it wasn't ideal, but we didn't need any extra motivation," he said.

"I made my (World Series) debut on the Gold Coast and I'll never forget that, so Comm Games on home soil will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Australia plays Samoa, Jamaica and England on Saturday at Robina Stadium, with only the top-ranked side progressing to Sunday's medal games.