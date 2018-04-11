Good luck trying to stop Cronk: Robinson

Memo to South Sydney: Good luck trying to stop Cooper Cronk in Thursday night's NRL grudge match with the Sydney Roosters.

Stopping Cooper Cronk will be vital to South Sydney's chances of beating the Sydney Roosters.

That's the message from Roosters coach Trent Robinson as the two foundation clubs prepare to renew their 110-year rivalry at Allianz Stadium.

Without biting, Robinson all but dismissed the Rabbitohs counterpart Anthony Seibold's apparent inside knowledge of Cronk.

"I've coached Cooper quite a bit down in Melbourne with the Origin so I know his strengths and we need to try and limit those strengths," Seibold said on Wednesday.

"I don't know how he thinks. I don't know how well he knows him. If he thinks that's an advantage, that's one for them," was Robinson's telling response.

Seibold is making no secret of Souths' focus on trying to shut down not only Cronk but also the Roosters' other superstar recruit, dynamic fullback James Tedesco.

"Tedesco, well he's a freakish player isn't he, so we need to make sure we are on guard for him," he said.

"We need to be really honest with our kick-chase and there's a lot of opportunities where Tedesco pushes through the middle of the park as well.

"We've prepared for it, but preparing for it and stopping it on the night is certainly two different things."

As Robinson acknowledged, with the Roosters mentor hailing Cronk as one of his side's best performers since round one and Tedesco "outstanding" in last week's win over Cronulla.

"There were things that we really liked about last week," Robinson said.

"The defence built as we went on. Again we were a bit scratchy early so we want to fix that up but then we were pretty resilient there.

"One thing that we were really good at was our ball control and our completion rate - it was our highest for the year, which gave us applied pressure with the ball, which we haven't been able to do and we did that last week.

"But it's a new game and we have to make sure we do that again this week."

Robinson hasn't needed to remind his charges of the significance of the Heritage Round showdown.

"They know the history between the clubs. We're ready. Looking forward to it," he said.

"We always enjoy playing Souths - our biggest and longest rival.

"We understand who we're playing and what that means to our supporters and to people who live next door to people and the banter that goes on.

"It's always an important game."

STATS THAT MATTER

- The Roosters are gunning for their 100th win against the Rabbitohs, almost 110 years after their first.

- The Roosters have prevailed in four of their past five meetings with Souths and are also aiming for four straight derby wins for the first time since taking 13 straight from 1995-2005.

- In the NRL era since 1998, the Roosters have won 13 of 14 clashes at Allianz after leading the Rabbitohs at halftime.