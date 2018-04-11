Bring Me Roses gets another Oaks chance

Jockey Luke Currie's main objective will be to get Bring Me Roses settled early in the Australian Oaks to give the filly every chance in the Group One Classic at Randwick.

Bring Me Roses gets her second chance to win an Oaks when she runs at Randwick.

Bring Me Roses failed in the Group One Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill last start but has bounced back from a disappointing performance over 2000m before.

Last spring Bring Me Roses was a dominant winner of the Group Two Edward Manifold Stakes (1600m) at Flemington before failing as favourite in the Wakeful Stakes.

Five days later she ran second to Pinot in the VRC Oaks (2500m).

Some of Saturday's leading Australian Oaks (2400m) contenders Hiyaam, Luvaluva and Aloisia were among those who finished behind her in the VRC Oaks.

Currie is happy to put the Vinery run out of his head and says the key will be getting the filly to relax early, whether that be midfield or further back in the pack.

"I thought she was going really, really well up until her last run," Currie said.

"She did get back and the leader (Hiyaam) went on and won. The horses around her made ground but she pulled a bit and just got it a bit wrong and that was what she did when she went out to 2000-metres last time.

"So if you can put a pen through that last run then she's got to be a definite top three chance."

Bring Me Roses had blinkers on earlier in her preparation to have her sharp enough for shorter races and trainer Tony McEvoy took them off going into the Vinery.

"With them off last start she was still keen," Currie said.

"So hopefully now she's had the run without them on she'll relax.

"That's the main thing over the trip. If she relaxes she's got a huge turn of foot when you ask her for it."

The Chris Waller-trained Unforgotten, who charged home for second in the Vinery, was the $4 favourite on Wednesday.

Hiyaam, who will jump from barrier one, has firmed to $4.60 with Adrian Knox Stakes winner Luvaluva at $5 while Bring Me Roses is at $31.