McConnells get mojo back for Games tilt

Rebecca McConnell was so out of form earlier this year that she felt like skipping the Commonwealth Games altogether.

But the cross country mountainbike talent, who along with husband Daniel will compete in the hills of Nerang on Thursday, says she's got her mojo back.

The 26-year-old admitted she had more than one "why bother" moment earlier this year after a run of illness and poor form shattered her physically and emotionally.

"I had a really tough time from December through to March but I've turned it around and I'm definitely ready to race," the Glasgow bronze medallist said.

"The motivation is back but you've known it was coming for so long and things weren't clicking earlier in the year and I was like, 'should I even bother?'.

"I was feeling down - in times like that you don't want to do the sport."

She said her husband, who also claimed bronze in 2014, had "battled even more" in what was a tough few months professionally after their dream December wedding back home in Canberra.

But the couple, who are in separate rooms across the hall in the Games Village, will be looking to add to Australia's two-wheel domination on the Gold Coast that has so far yielded 12 gold.

"He's sparked up too now; we're both medal chances but you never know if it's going to be your day or not," she said.

The pair will be the only two Australian riders competing after selectors opted not to load the maximum of three men and women in each race.

Junior world champion Cameron Wright was too young to be selected, while others did not meet the selection panel's criteria for inclusion.

"We've had two Olympics and two Commonwealth Games as a couple but it's been a little quiet this time as the only team members," she said.

"I know you can't just hand out starts, but it's really disappointing for the others ... I know they'll probably struggle to watch because anything can happen in these races."