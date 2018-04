Veteran ABC journalist Jim Middleton has been hired by South Australian independent senator Tim Storer as a senior adviser.

Mr Middleton, who spent 44 years with the national broadcaster, has been working with Sky News for the past three years and has known the Storer family for two decades.

Senator Storer holds a crucial vote as the Turnbull government seeks to legislate tax cuts for big business, which Labor and the Greens oppose.