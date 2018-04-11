Bird a chance to fill Broncos halves spot

Jack Bird could be about to get his hands on the ball more often with Brisbane weighing up moving him into the halves this weekend.

Jack Bird could move to the halves if Kodi Nikorima doesn't recover from a thigh injury.

Halfback Kodi Nikorima is racing the clock to face the Warriors at Mt Smart Stadium in Saturday's NRL clash due to a corked thigh.

After Nikorima failed to finish training on Wednesday, Bird stepped in to partner Anthony Milford.

During his time at Cronulla, Bird famously said he was "bored" playing in the centres and the opportunity to get closer to the action was reportedly one of his reasons for moving to Brisbane.

After recovering from a shoulder injury he has started the first three matches in the centres but could get his hands on the ball more often this weekend.

"I think that's where he's most dangerous," teammate Sam Thaiday said.

"We probably haven't used him as much as we could. He's still a little hesitant, most probably, within our team and our structures.

"If he gets his chance to get his hands on the ball it'd be great to see what he can do."

Bird played his rookie year at five-eighth before carving out a reputation as one of the best attacking three-quarters in the game.

He has been slow out of the blocks but a move closer to the action could be the thing to ignite his season, and the Broncos in the process.

The Broncos will give Nikorima until Friday's captain's run to prove his fitness.

"Corks are a weird and a funny thing," Thaiday said.

"He's trying to run it out at the moment.

"He'll train with us Friday and if he gets through that session then more than likely he'll be playing."