Barrett back from injury for Hurricanes

Beauden Barrett is back but TJ Perenara's name is missing from the Hurricanes team to face the Chiefs in a table-topping Super Rugby showdown.

All Blacks playmaker Barrett missed the nail-biting 38-37 win over the Sharks last weekend with a minor leg problem but is back for Friday's high-stakes match in Wellington.

However, long-time halves partner Perenara is ruled out by a knee problem which forced him off at halftime in Napier.

Jamie Booth will wear No.9 in one of five starting changes, while Richard Judd is the backup halfback.

A third backline change features Matt Proctor returning from a sternum injury at centre, pushing Vince Aso out to the right wing as Julian Savea is rested.

Up front, Vaea Fifita replaces Michael Fatialofa at lock while Wallabies international prop Toby Smith returns from the concussion that had sidelined him since round one. He replaces Chris Eves.

The winner of the match between the third-placed Hurricanes and fourth-placed Chiefs will almost certainly lead the overall standings after round nine, with the Lions and Crusaders above them sitting out byes.

Both Kiwi outfits opened the season with a loss but are coming off five straight wins, including come-from-behind victories on home soil last week.

The Chiefs are the only team to have won in Wellington over the last three seasons, achieving it twice.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Vince Aso, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, Jamie Booth, Gareth Evans, Sam Henwood, Brad Shields (capt), Sam Lousi, Vaea Fifita, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Toby Smith.

Reserves: James O'Reilly, Chris Eves, Ben May, Michael Fatialofa, Reed Prinsep, Richard Judd, Ihaia West, Wes Goosen.