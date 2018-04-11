Call for govt help for small online shops

Small businesses would be able to get government grants to help them set up online stores if a group of politicians examining internet-based competition gets its way.

The committee has spent more than six months looking at the effect of global internet competition on Australian businesses.

In its report released on Wednesday, the committee recommended the federal government set up a digital grants program for small businesses to help them take advantage of opportunities such as online retail.

Under its plan, businesses would have to match the government funding.

"Online shopping is only going to continue to grow and disrupt trade in traditional bricks and mortar shops around the country," innovation committee chair Barnaby Joyce said in a statement.

"It is vital that we support Australian businesses to invest in the digital technologies - while demonstrating advantages of the virtual marketplace based in regional areas where infrastructure like the NBN is available and overheads such as rent can be much cheaper - that will enable them to take advantage of internet retail opportunities."

The committee also recommended the government take a look at competition law to ensure it deals with anti-competitive ways in which big companies collect and monetise data about online sales.

It also wants money for a "digital retraining fund" and for more information to be made available to small businesses about emerging technologies and how they can use online platforms.