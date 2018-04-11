Meares sees good track cycling Tokyo signs

Australia's stunning Commonwealth Games track cycling success bodes well for Olympic redemption in Tokyo, Anna Meares believes.

Two years after a substandard Rio Olympics return, Australia dominated four days of competition on the Gold Coast, claiming 10 gold medals and restoring a decent slice of pride under new high-performance director Simon Jones.

Meares said the emphatic response offers real reason for optimism about their Tokyo 2020 chances.

"It's a great sign," Meares said.

"We have an incredible group of athletes and I'm really excited for where they can go.

"There's still lots of room for improvement and that's what's exciting.

"We saw almost every Commonwealth record broken on that track and a couple of world records as well.

"It'd be nice to see how that fits and falls when they get into the world championship-level competition and leading into Tokyo.

"It's great momentum, a great confidence-booster."

As it happened, Meares' Commonwealth time trial record from Glasgow 2014 was the only one not broken on the Gold Coast.

The 34-year-old was clear Great Britain still loomed as the benchmark leading into next year's world championships and beyond.

"That's the challenge, not just for the Australian cycling team but every team internationally," said Meares, who enjoyed a surfing lesson with Mick Fanning on Wednesday morning.

"The Great British team do a marvellous job, they set the standard.

"All you can do as part of the Australian team is check all those boxes, work hard and know that at competition day you give it your all.

"If we knew what we were missing we'd work it out."

Meares watched Australia in action at the Anna Meares Velodrome, an experience she felt helped her transition into retirement.

"I sat on the sidelines and was actually okay with being there and watching this new group of athletes take their own path," she said.

"These are athletes we'll know for a few years to come."