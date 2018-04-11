Isle of Man wins rare medal in double trap

Isle of Man has scored just their 12th medal in Commonwealth Games history after Australia's hope in the double trap crashed out on Wednesday.

Tim Kneale, who has represented Great Britain at the Olympics, finished second to claim the tiny Irish Sea nation their first medal of the Gold Coast Games, behind Scottish winner David McMath and ahead of India's Ankur Mittal.

Australian shotgun prodigy James Willett was the first man eliminated in the six-strong finals round at the Belmont Shooting Complex.