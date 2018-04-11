Victory in frame for third: Williams

Melbourne Victory believe an against-the-odds steal of third place isn't beyond them, even if they've got to beat long-term A-League adversary Sydney FC on Friday night to do it.

The task before Victory is immense.

Kevin Muscat's side sit fourth, two points behind Melbourne City, and need to beat the premiers to enter the conversation for third - which carries with it an Asian Champions League qualification place.

They must then hope City fail to beat Wellington on Saturday night in the New Zealand capital.

Defender Rhys Williams, who has never played in the Asian competition, isn't counting out his side.

"We don't feel it's out of reach," he said.

"If we can get the result we need on Friday night it puts the pressure on City.

"You know how crazy football is, anything can happen."

While Victory's late show against the Phoenix - a two-goal comeback in the final 10 minutes to secure a win - shows how fortunes in football can change, Victory's form guide against the Sky Blues is pretty clear.

They haven't beaten Graham Arnold's side in seven meetings dating back to January 26, 2016.

Williams said the scale of the task would see Victory lift for the occasion.

"It's a great time to play each other going into finals and making a statement," he said.

"It's called the Big Blue for a reason.

"We're up for it, we can't wait and we're ready to go."

Williams missed Victory's 6-2 loss to Ulsan Hyundai in the Asian Champions League and Sunday's rebounding 2-1 win over the Nix through suspension.

A week training on Gosch's Paddock has the 29-year-old feeling fresh - and motivated given his missed opportunities.

"I hate missing games. Especially how big they were," he said.

"I feel sorry for the boys. It's a long trip (to South Korea) with a lot to play for and it wasn't our night.

"I'm gutted I wasn't there with them ... but it's nice to come home after an ACL trip and get a win.

"(Against Sydney, Victory have) got myself back and Kosta back as well from suspension. We've got a few fresh legs in there and hopefully we can keep the run going."