Public servant arrested over indecent acts

A Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet employee has been arrested, accused of committing indecent acts against minors in the Northern Territory.

The department has confirmed that one of its employees was arrested this week and suspended pending court processes.

"These allegations are extremely disturbing and we are co-operating fully with the Northern Territory police," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We remain committed to ensuring appropriate work practices in dealing with all vulnerable people."

NT police declined to detail the charges or the sex of the alleged offender but said the matter came before a closed court hearing on Monday.

Sky News reported the accused was a man in his 50s.