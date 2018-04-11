Suns star Hanley could miss rest of season

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew says star midfielder Pearce Hanley might miss the rest of the season with his shoulder injury.

And the rookie coach has turned up the heat on Aaron Hall, saying the 27-year-old must lift following his limp display against the Dockers.

Hanley dislocated his right shoulder in innocuous fashion during his side's 28-point loss to Fremantle last Saturday.

The 29-year-old dislocated the same shoulder during the pre-season, and his game against the Dockers was his first match back.

Hanley has already had scans, and it appears likely he'll require surgery.

Dew said he was unsure how long Hanley would need on the sidelines, but was bracing for it to be a significant period.

"Shoulders generally, it could be anywhere from 10 (weeks) to the rest of the season," Dew said.

"Once the shoulder settles down and we get a good picture on it and the surgeon sees it, we'll have some news."

Hall struggled to deal with the tag of third-game Docker Bailey Banfield last week, tallying just five disposals and laying just one tackle in one of his worst AFL displays.

The performance was in stark contrast to his form last year, when he averaged 25.6 possessions per game.

Hall will notch his 100-game milestone in Saturday night's clash with West Coast at Optus Stadium.

Dew said it was important for Hall to rebound strongly.

"He had a really poor game. He's the first to admit that," Dew said.

"There's two parts to it - our guys can help him, but his work rate has got to lift, and get up to an AFL level.

"I don't think he worked hard enough in the game, simple as that.

"He was disappointing on the weekend. We're looking for him to bounce back."

West Coast were dealt a major blow when livewire forward Liam Ryan was ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a serious ankle injury.

But spearhead Josh Kennedy (ankle) is a chance to return.

West Coast have been impressive in recent wins over the Bulldogs and Geelong.

Gold Coast were solid in the first two rounds, but looked tired in patches against the Dockers.

The unavailability of Metricon Stadium due to the Commonwealth Games means Gold Coast have been on the road for every game so far this season.

Trips to Cairns, Melbourne, and Perth have been tough for the side, but Dew says it has given the group a good chance to bond.