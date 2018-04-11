Stewards won't be rushed on Currie inquiry

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards say they won't be rushed into reconvening an inquiry into activities at trainer Ben Currie's Toowoomba stable.

Stewards opened the inquiry after QRIC investigators said they saw one of Currie's staff acting suspiciously near some of his horses on Saturday.

After taking evidence from Currie, his father Mark and the stable hand, the inquiry was adjourned so that saliva, urine and blood samples taken from the horses as well as CCTV footage obtained from the stable could analysed.

Currie is the leading trainer in Queensland on winners this season.

A QRIC spokes person said it was not appropriate to put a timeline on the inquiry resuming as investigations were ongoing.

"All material gathered last Saturday has to be assessed and examined and it would not be in anyone's interest to comment before it is finalised," the spokesperson said.