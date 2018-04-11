Roos back Goldstein to bounce back in AFL

North Melbourne coach Brad Scott has challenged Todd Goldstein to reclaim the mantle as the AFL's best ruckman.

Goldstein had a tough day at the office in Saturday's loss to Melbourne when he was comprehensively outpointed by Max Gawn.

The 29-year-old managed 15 hitouts to Gawn's 50, with the Demons' star performance widely regarded as the key factor in the result.

With younger rival Braydon Preuss waiting in the wings, Scott guaranteed Goldstein, an All Australian in 2015, will keep his spot for the round four clash against Carlton.

But the coach had some up front discussions with Goldstein after the 37-point defeat at the MCG and expects to see a significant improvement this weekend and beyond.

"One of the things I've really admired about Max Gawn is that he was All Australian (in 2016) and he's evolved his game from there," Scott told reporters on Wednesday.

"That's been the message to Goldy - you can't just say 'I was once one of the premier ruckmen in the competition' and just expect to keep doing the same things because the game evolves and everyone changes.

"I thought Goldy really emerged as a player many years ago when he actually said 'I want to be the dominant big man in the competition'.

"We've got to get him in that mindset."

Scott said Goldstein must focus on what he does well rather than worry about his opponent's strengths.

Important defender Robbie Tarrant is expected to return for Saturday night's game in Hobart after overcoming hamstring tightness.

Majak Daw impressed after he was brought in to replace Tarrant and Scott won't rule out keeping both key talls in the side.

"Majak played well enough to suggest that we have to think seriously about him retaining his spot," he said.

"I think we've got enough flexibility with our defence to be able to be ale to take another key (tall) in and especially someone who is marking the ball as well as Maj.

"If you play a tall forward or back line, if you've got enough pressure on the ball (in the midfield), it can be a real advantage for you."