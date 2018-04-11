Aussie Scott loses Games boxing semi-final

Australian boxer Kaye Scott has crashed out of gold medal contention at the Commonwealth Games, while Clay Waterman and Harry Garside have each booked spots in the men's semi-finals.

Scott was left devastated after losing to Welsh youngster Rosie Eccles in the 69kg semi-finals.

The 33-year-old was outmatched by her agile 21-year-old opponent, losing in a 4-1 split decision on Wednesday evening.

Scott, who made it to the quarter-finals at the Glasgow Games, initially declined to speak to reporters but later said she remained keen to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I actually felt a little bit sluggish out there - I don't know why," she said.

"I felt very sharp on the pads. Maybe the occasion got to me a little bit.

"I thought it was very close, and I thought maybe in that last round I might have snuck away with the win ... but that's boxing."

Queenslander Waterman edged past Zambia's Mbachi Kaonga in a 4-1 split decision in the 81kg division, prompting an explosive outburst from his opponent.

"I f***ing won that fight. This is bulls***," Kaonga told reporters.

"They are killing amateur boxing.

"Just because ... it is his home ground, you give him the f***ing fight when he did not (win) the fight."

Melbourne youngster Garside continued his hugely impressive 60kg campaign with a unanimous points victory over Scotland's Nathaniel Collins.

Comeback queen Anja Stridsman earlier claimed a unanimous win over Glasgow silver medallist Sarita Devi to book her spot in Friday's semi-finals alongside fellow Aussies Taylah Robertson (51kg), Skye Nicolson (57kg) and Caitlin Parker (75kg).

Stridsman fought through a torn anterior cruciate ligament to win all three of her bouts at the selection trials last November, before having surgery to replace the damaged ligament with an Achilles tendon taken from a corpse.

Her lead-up to the Games was far from ideal but the 31-year-old looked in good touch during her commanding 60kg win over Indian veteran Devi.

"I think I'm in the best place I could possibly be with my knee," she told AAP.

"That was certainly never going to stop me. If anything happened, I would just get back up and try to keep fighting."