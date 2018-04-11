Pies rocked by fresh injuries to AFL stars

Collingwood have been rocked by fresh injury blows to star players Jamie Elliott and Taylor Adams ahead of their AFL clash with Adelaide.

The pair took part in the Magpies' main training run on Wednesday at the club's Olympic Park headquarters, but failed to finish the session after suffering hamstring injuries.

Scans have revealed low-grade hamstring strains, with the club to wait until next week before outlining a time frame for their return to full training.

The injuries come just as Collingwood were starting to get some relief on the injury front.

Jordan De Goey stands on the brink of a return to the AFL after training strongly this week, as coach Nathan Buckley considers his options at the selection table.

Daniel Wells (calf) will inch closer to senior footy by returning in the VFL this weekend.

Buckley confirmed De Goey, who was sanctioned by his club for drink-driving in the off-season, had passed his fitness hurdle after playing in the VFL.

Coming off a hamstring injury, De Goey had 24 touches, five tackles and six clearances in a dominant reserves win.

"He's had a fair bit of training so we'll consider him this week when we look at the balance of the squad," Buckley said on Wednesday.

"The intensity of the VFL game last week was actually quite high (so) that was encouraging."

After taking on the Crows on Friday night at Adelaide Oval, Collingwood have a 12-day break before their traditional clash with Essendon, then a brutal four-day recovery before a round six meeting with Richmond.

That all goes into the mix when considering the returns of Wells, Alex Fasolo (shoulder), Levi Greenwood (knee), Darcy Moore (hamstring) and Josh Smith (hamstring).

Smith is at least "one to two" weeks away, with Moore on a similar time frame, Greenwood "still has a bit of work to put in" and the club will be conservative with Wells.

"He whets the appetite every time he trains," Buckley said, confirming he will play around two-thirds of the match against Port Melbourne.

"We clearly want to, and he wants to get some footy under him to reinforce the work that he's done on the track."

For Fasolo, the barrier to senior selection is opportunity.

"I had a chat to Faz this morning and he's not far away. If you keep knocking on the door eventually it's ajar for you," Buckley said.