Mathews fancies his medal chances in 800m

Australian Luke Mathews has declared that everyone in the Commonwealth Games 800m final is beatable, including the great Nijel Amos.

As the defending Commonwealth champion, 2012 Olympic silver medallist and the third fastest man ever over 800m, the Botswanan gun will start as a deserved favourite in Thursday night's title race at Carrara Stadium.

But Mathews has a couple of things in his favour too.

A raucous home crowd will be urging him on.

And he's in the form of his life, as evidenced by a terrific opening-round run on Tuesday when he finished second behind Amos with plenty in reserve.

Australian teen sensation Joseph Deng also earned his spot in the final on merit with a slick time of one minute 45.71 seconds in the heats - just one hundredth of a second outside his PB.

"I think everyone in the field is beatable," said the 22-year-old Mathews.

"Nijel Amos didn't make it out of the semis (at the 2015 world championships) in Beijing, he came fifth in London (at the 2017 world championships).

"April is a perfect time for us.

"I think I'm in the shape of my life right now so I'm prepared to do whatever I can.

"I'm just excited for the final whereas in the past I've been s***ting myself."

As soon as the 800m is done and dusted, Mathews will shift his focus to the heats of the 1500m which are run less than 14 hours later.

There he will come up against his friend and former training partner Ryan Gregson.

Mathews parted ways with the Nic Bideau camp on the eye of last year's world championships and is now coached by his mother Elizabeth.

Gregson - who has enjoyed a long and successful professional partnership with Bideau - said Mathews' decision to switch coaches had also altered their relationship.

"We're friends off the track, but on the track we're both after the same thing," Gregson told AAP.