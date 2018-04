Shares in payments platform Afterpay Touch have fallen despite the company's positive third quarter results and its vow to introduce tougher ID checks.

Afterpay says its underlying sales revenue of $530 million for the quarter is more than triple what it made a year ago and while losses linked to fraud are low, the company will introduce stronger ID verification checks.

Shares in Afterpay were down 3.2 per cent to $5.75 at 1230 AEST on Wednesday.