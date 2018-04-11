Prince Edward enjoys Commonwealth Games

Prince Edward is the latest royal to visit the Commonwealth Games, taking in three sports around the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

The Earl of Wessex started his day at the men's hockey preliminary matches before watching Barbados take on South Africa in netball at the Gold Coast Convention Centre and touring the adjoining media centre.

He also took in some rhythmic gymnastics at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on day seven of competition.

Edward is the second royal to visit the Games after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla attended the opening ceremony as well as the swimming and cycling last week.

The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Melbourne on Friday and was scheduled to visit five cities in Australia, attending 32 events in eight days.