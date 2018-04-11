News

'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
Thermomix fined $4.6m for misleading users

Jacqueline Le
AAP /

Thermomix has agreed to pay a $4.6 million penalty after it misled consumers about the safety of of its appliances, which were recalled in Australia after a number of users were burned by hot liquids due to a faulty part.

Lawyers for the appliance company and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) appeared before the Federal Court in Melbourne on Wednesday for a penalty hearing after Thermomix admitted four contraventions of consumer laws.

"I'm inclined to agree that a penalty of $4.6 million is appropriate. The conduct is particularly serious," Justice Bernard Murphy said.

