Boomers ready for a few Beveridge tricks

Australia v Scotland isn't exactly the most storied rivalry in international basketball.

But when the two sides clash in Saturday men's semi-final at the Commonwealth Games, the two men holding the clipboards will have more than the odd idea as to what the other is doing.

Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis and Scottish counterpart Rob Beveridge have gone head to head more times than they care to remember in the NBL.

Between them they were responsible for four straight NBL championships from 2010, Lemanis' New Zealand Breakers taking down Beveridge's Perth Wildcats in back-to-back finals series in 2011-12.

That history is why Lemanis is wary of what Beveridge will have up his sleeve on Saturday.

Beveridge, coaching the Scots to pay homage to his roots, is known for thinking outside the box.

He showed it again on Tuesday night when the Scots sprung the biggest upset of what has been a fairly predictable tournament with a 66-61 qualifying final win over Nigeria.

"They show signs of being a Rob Beveridge-coached team in terms of they junk up their defences - show you different looks, show you zones, play you man-to-man ... they try to disrupt you with what they do defensively," Lemanis said.

"At the offensive end they're well-organised.

"They run some basic flow offensive principles and shoot the ball and shoot it pretty well."

Beveridge's teams normally run and gun, but he'll have to temper that against an athletic Australian side.

With Chris Goulding cleared to play after being rested for the win over Nigeria with a sore knee, Lemanis will have the entire squad at his disposal.

And he will use it too in an effort to crush the Scots with unrelenting pressure at both ends of the floor.

"That's our biggest strength, our ability to play 12 deep and maintain a level of play as we do that," Lemanis said.

"Over the course of 40 minutes we believe that enables us to wear our opposition down.

"We can sub in anybody, it enables us to be an aggressive defensive team ... nothing drops off."