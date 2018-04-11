News

Chemsave partnership boosts AuMake

Trevor Chappell
AAP /

Shares in daigou-focused retailer AuMake have jumped on news the company has formed a partnership with the Chemsave chain of pharmacies in a deal that will put its branded products in 150 stores.

In return, AuMake, which sells Australian-branded products mostly to daigou - so-called suitcase shoppers who buy goods offshore and send them back for resale to customers in China - and Chinese tourists, will promote Chemsave branded pharmacies as a destination of choice.

Aumake shares were 2.5 cents, or 10.2 per cent, higher at 27 cents at 1045 AEST, after coming out of a two-day trading halt.

