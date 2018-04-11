Just 53 Aussies used Facebook quiz app

Just 53 out of the 310,000 Australian Facebook users who may have had their data breached used a personality data mining app linked to the Cambridge Analytica personal data scandal that has affected thousands of people around the globe.

The social media giant confirmed the number on Wednesday, saying those 53 people had downloaded the app 'thisisyourdigitallife', which mined the profiles of users and their friends before licensing the information to the British political consultancy agency Cambridge Analytica.

It means all but one in every 5871 Australians notified this week about their data being "improperly" shared, weren't users of the app created by University of Cambridge psychology researcher Aleksandr Kogan.

Facebook estimates 270,000 people downloaded the program, billed as "a research app used by psychologists".

The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant said it had known since 2015 that Dr Kogan's app had passed data to Cambridge Analytica and asked the British firm to delete the data

Mr Zuckerberg told a US Congress committee hearing on Wednesday "it was clearly a mistake" to believe Cambridge Analytica had done so.

Privacy commissioners in Australia, the UK and Canada have all opened separate investigations into Facebook over the scandal.

By multiplying the maximum number of friends these users had about the time of the app's use, Facebook estimates data from profiles of more than 87 million people could have been accessed.