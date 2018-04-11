News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother suffers horrific injuries in alleged road rage attack
Woman suffers horrific injuries after minor bingle leads to 'road rage attack'

Raiders player Wighton to fight charges

Oliver Caffrey
AAP /

Canberra Raiders fullback Jack Wighton will plead not guilty to nine charges after facing court in the ACT, as the club confirmed he would continue to train and play.

New Enclosures Built to Preserve and Breed Endangered Frog Species
0:34

New Enclosures Built to Preserve and Breed Endangered Frog Species
Outrage at businessman's graphic hunting trip photos
0:44

Outrage at businessman's graphic hunting trip photos
0227_1800_syd_sexcharges
1:09

Man arrested on child sex charges after tip-off from Canada
0225_1800_syd_DP
2:55

Michael McCormack front-runner to lead the National Party
Senators Warner & Klobuchar announce Honest Ads Act
2:05

Senators Warner & Klobuchar announce Honest Ads Act
0702_0530_nat_marriage
0:32

Coalition members back same-sex marriage
0719_1800_nsw_govt
1:42

Malcolm Turnbull swears in new Cabinet
The Talk - Wednesday's Preview, November 8th
0:20

The Talk - Wednesday's Preview, November 8th
Ryan Lochte Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Rio Incident
2:56

Ryan Lochte Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Rio Incident
0606_1600_nat_siege
2:33

Melbourne siege an 'act of terror': Police

Face of Obamacare Site Says She's Been Cyberbullied
A look at the winners and losers of the top US races
0:47

A look at the winners and losers of the top US races
 

Wighton, 25, briefly appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where his lawyer indicated his not guilty plea to three counts of reckless or intentionally inflicting actual bodily harm, five of common assault, and a charge of urinating in a public place.

The court heard Wighton has been accused of assaulting at least four people in Canberra's CBD on February 3.

A one-day court hearing has been set down for July 10.

Wighton to contest assault charges. Pic: AAP

Wighton did not comment as he left court.

He was supported in court by Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, along with the club's football manager Matt Ford and media manager Ben Pollack.

The club said Wighton would continue to train and play.

"The Raiders continue to work with the NRL Integrity Unit and have informed them of the latest developments," the club said in a statement.

He has been named in the starting team for this Saturday's NRL match against Parramatta at GIO Stadium.

Wighton missed Canberra's last game against Canterbury after his partner gave birth to their second child on the morning of the match.

He is contracted to the Raiders until the end of the 2020 season and has played 121 NRL games since making his debut in 2012.

Back To Top