Quicks added to revamped CA contracts list

Pacemen Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye, plus all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and wicketkeeper Alex Carey are the first-timers on the 20-man list for 2018-19.

New Test captain Tim Paine and batsman Shaun Marsh have re-joined the list after consolidating their spots since being surprise selections for the Ashes.

Spinner Adam Zampa, pacemen Jackson Bird and James Pattinson, all-rounder Hilton Cartwright and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade drop off after failing to cement their places in Australian teams.

Paceman Chadd Sayers has again missed out despite being called up for his Test debut in South Africa late last month ahead of touring squad member Jhye Richardson.

The five new contractees all have international experience in limited overs cricket, with Stoinis a one-day international century-maker.

The 21-year-old Richardson, who is widely expected to one day wear the Baggy Green, made his ODI debut in the summer after two T20Is.

Kane Richardson has played 21 limited-overs internationals, while T20 specialist Tye has been on the national team scene since early 2016 as one of the best Big Bash League bowlers in the past two seasons.

"Alex (Carey) is the second wicketkeeper in this squad, alongside Tim Paine," head selector Trevor Hohns said.

"He is a promising young player who has had a strong domestic summer and performed well in his international opportunities to date with bat and gloves."

Opening batsman Bancroft has missed a contract despite being a chance to play for Australia again in early 2019 after he serves a nine-month suspension for ball-tampering.

Captain Smith and vice-captain Warner lost their lucrative contracts after their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa saw them banned for 12 months.

CA 2018-19 contract list: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

