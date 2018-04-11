Jedinak plays 90 in defence in Villa win

Mile Jedinak has played his first full English Championship match in almost a month, replacing John Terry in defence as his Aston Villa upset Cardiff City.

Fourth-placed Villa consolidated their playoff position with the 1-0 win to drop Cardiff, the long-time occupiers of second spot, outside automatic promotion.

A stunning 25-yard volley by Jack Grealish five minutes from time was the difference at Villa Park.

Socceroos captain Jedinak had played just 62 minutes in the Championship since March 13, benched for three of his past four outings.

He was called up after former England captain and experienced centre back Terry was forced out with an ankle injury, with midfielder Jedinak playing out of position.

Meanwhile, Fulham climbed into the automatic promotion places at the expense of Cardiff thanks to a goal from Stefan Johansen.

The Norwegian midfielder's 25th-minute strike was enough to beat Reading 1-0 and stretch Fulham's unbeaten run to 20 matches.

Millwall made it 16 games unbeaten to leap into the play-off zone with a 2-0 win over Bolton at The Den.

Ben Marshall set up the first for Tom Elliott to head home and then rifled in the second after a lightning counter-attack.

Middlesbrough were the team to slip out of the top six after they were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield United.

Lee Evans grabbed both Blades goals before Daniel Ayala pulled one back for Boro, who played for 65 minutes with 10 men after Grant Leadbitter was sent off.

Bristol City kept their top-six hopes alive with a 3-1 win over struggling Birmingham.

Marlon Pack, Bobby Reid and Matt Taylor were on target with Lukas Jutkiewicz replying for the Blues.

Henrik Dalsgaard's goal nine minutes from time gave Brentford a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest while another side still harbouring play-off aspirations, Preston, beat Leeds 3-1.

Kemar Roofe fired Leeds ahead but Paul Gallagher's penalty and strikes from Sean Maguire and Alan Browne secured the three points for the hosts.

Two goals from Kamil Grosicki, one from Harry Wilson, a David Meyler penalty and Will Keane's tap-in secured a 5-0 win for Hull to all but banish their relegation fears and shove Burton closer to League One.

Jonas Knudsen's header denied Barnsley the chance to climb out of the relegation zone as Ipswich ran out 1-0 winners, while Ivo Pinto's late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw for Norwich at second-bottom Sunderland.

Aiden McGeady missed a penalty for Sunderland but the Black Cats led through George Honeyman.

QPR scored three in the opening 15 minutes through Paul Smyth, Jake Bidwell and Idrissa Sylla on their way to a 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Sylla added a fourth from the spot before Fernando Forestieri and Atdhe Nuhiu hit consolations for the Owls.