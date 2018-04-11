Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

AGL - AGL ENERGY - down 14 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $20.96

AGL Energy boss Andy Vesey says his company has not questioned its decision to shut down the Liddell coal-fired power station in NSW despite mounting attacks from the federal government urging a reversal of the move.

AU8 - AUMAKE - up 1 cent, or 4.1 per cent, at 25.5 cents

Shares in daigou-focused retailer AuMake have surged after the company formed a partnership with the Chemsave pharmacy chain that will put AuMake branded products in 150 stores.

NAB - NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK - down 31 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $28.84

National Australia Bank chief executive Andrew Thorburn says he felt sadness and grief after discovering someone with whom he had "a longstanding personal relationship" was allegedly involved in a multi-million dollar fraud against the lender.

QAN - QANTAS - up 1 cent, or 0.2 per cent, at $6.10

Qantas has sold its catering business to the Emirates Group's company dnata, also known as the Dubai National Air Transpart Association. The company has not revealed how much the sale was worth but added that it will not result in any job losses.

QBE - QBE INSURANCE GROUP - up 2 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $9.58

QBE chief executive Pat Regan has overhauled its senior leadership team, with chief financial officer Michael Ford to be replaced by local CFO Inder Singh, while Peter Grewal will join from Swiss Re as chief risk officer in July.

S32 - SOUTH 32 - down 8 cents, or 2.3 per cent, at $3.40

South32 is appealing a court decision that found waste emissions from the company's Colombian mine and smelter had led to environmental pollution and health problems for members of a nearby community.