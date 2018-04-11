News

Anglo American fined $21 million for Brazil pipeline leaks

Reuters
Reuters /

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama fined Anglo American Plc 72 million reais ($21.1 million) for two leaks in the pipeline transporting iron ore from its Minas Gerais mine to port in Rio de Janeiro state, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

Ibama ordered Anglo American to halt mining operations after the leaks, which took place on March 12 and 29, the regulator said in a statement.

($1 = 3.4053 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

