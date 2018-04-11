U.N. fails to adopt Russian draft resolution on Syria

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A Russian-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution expressing support for sending investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog agency to the site of an alleged deadly attack in Syria failed to pass on Tuesday.

It was the third resolution related to chemical weapons attacks in Syria voted on by the 15-member council on Tuesday. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass. A veto can only be cast if a draft wins at least nine votes.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said on Tuesday that inspectors would travel to the Syrian rebel-held town of Douma to investigate reports of the attack that killed as many as 60 people.





