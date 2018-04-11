(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is in talks to buy Nokia Oyj's airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google in talks to buy Nokia's airplane broadband business: Bloomberg

Nokia's technology could help Google offer a faster alternative to existing Wi-Fi on airplanes, the report said, adding that talks were advanced and a deal could be reached soon.

A final decision, however, had not been made and the companies could still decide against a deal, Bloomberg said.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while a Nokia spokesman declined to comment.



(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)