White House says China's words encouraging, but need concrete steps

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is encouraged by Chinese President Xi Jinping's promise to further open its economy, but will continue pushing for concrete changes to Beijing's trade policy, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Certainly we are encouraged by President Xi's kind words but at the same time, we want to see concrete actions from China. We're going to continue moving forward in the process and in the negotiations until those happen," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

