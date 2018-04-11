News

Trump welcomes Xi's vow to further open China's economy

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday welcomed a promise by Chinese President Xi Jinping to open China's economy further, expressing confidence the world's two largest economies would come through an ongoing trade spat and "make great progress together."

"Very thankful for President Xi of China's kind words on tarrifs (sic) and automobile barriers...also, his enlightenment on intellectual property and technology transfers," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. "We will make great progress together!"

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

