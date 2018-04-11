Tapper no stranger to Commonwealth court

There's a quiet calm about Melissa Tapper that masks her frenzied schedule of table tennis competition at the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old's start to her five-event appearance didn't quite go to plan, with a loss to England in the women's team bronze medal match, but she has four more chances to return home to Victoria with a medal.

"That's sport, things come and you've just got to deal with them the best that you can," she told AAP.

Her individual campaign began on Tuesday with a 3-0 win in her first preliminary game of the para-sport TT6-10 singles, for which she is ranked No.1 in the Commonwealth.

"I slept in, had a late breakfast and slept some more," Tapper said of her one day off the Oxenford Studios court.

"My body has thanked me for it."

Tapper, who has Erb's palsy from a nerve-related brachial plexus injury, will also compete in the able-bodied singles, the women's doubles with Games debutante Michelle Bromley and mixed doubles with Heming Hu.

But don't expect the Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist to moan about her five games across the next two days.

"It is not as packed as I thought," she said.

"I got a few byes to get into some main draws. It's actually nice."

England's Tin-Tin Ho has already emerged as a threat in the women's singles after winning her two rounds of the team medal match, including one against Tapper who was able to push the teenager out to five games.