Cameroon athletes missing from Games

Eight Cameroonian Commonwealth Games athletes have gone missing from the athletes village, with two failing to turn up for competition.

The five boxers and three weightlifters left the Gold Coast village over the past three days but authorities say they have not broken any law.

Boxer Ulrich Rodrigue Yombo failed to appear at the weigh-in on Wednesday for his quarter-final bout in the 81kg division against Harley O'Reilly, handing the Canadian the fight.

Chef de mission Victor Agbo Nso said team officials had notified Australian police.

"These athletes ... were part of a team that had a training camp in Warwick before getting to Gold Coast," he said in a statement.

"But out here, only six of them effectively took part in their respective competitions, while two left without competing."

Games organising committee chairman Peter Beattie said none of the athletes had breached Australian law.

"This happens at every Games, it's no surprise ... if there is a breach (home affairs minister) Peter Dutton and his team will deal with it," Beattie said.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said his organisation was monitoring the situation but it was a matter for the athletes and their team officials unless they break the law.

The nation's other two weightlifters and men's basketball team had left Australia and were en route to Cameroon, team officials said.

In 2012, five Cameroonian male boxers, a female footballer and a male swimmer absconded from the London Olympic village.

And 24 African athletes went missing after the Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2006, with 14 from Sierra Leone being given asylum and eventually settling in Sydney.

While the Cameroonians have gone missing, the now retired Usain Bolt arrived on the Gold Coast on Wednesday for a rare look at an event as a spectator.

"This is the first time I am actually going to be at a championship and not competing, so I'm excited just to watch and to cheer on and to get a chance just to see from a different angle," the eight time Olympic champion sprinter said.

But it wasn't the Jamaican sprinters winning medals on Wednesday night, rather 3000m steeplechaser Aisha Praught who won a rare middle distance gold for the country and broke the Kenyan deadlock on the event.

Praught swept past Kenya's pre-race favourite Celliphine Chespol on the last bend to win in 9:22.61 to surprise the Kenyans who swept all three medals at the past two Games.

Botswana claimed the 400m double when Amantle Montsho took the women's crown to emulate countryman Isaac Makwala.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson qualified fastest for Thursday's 200m final which will feature her teammate and double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson and Rio 400m gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas.