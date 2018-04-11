Aussie duo Starc and Mitchell claim gold

Brandon Starc, Kathryn Mitchell and Henry Frayne have put the field into track and field on a stellar night for Australian athletics at the Commonwealth Games.

Starc claimed family bragging rights from older brother and Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc to win the high jump.

Mitchell completed her long journey from bridesmaid to champion by winning the women's javelin, smashing the Australian record in the process.

And in a career defined far too often by a string of injuries rather than his remarkable ability, Frayne took down everyone except Luvo Manyonga, who produced a Games record leap of 8.41m, to grab silver in the men's long jump.

There were further gold medals for Isis Holt in the T35 100m and Cameron Crombie in the F38 shot put - and silver for Marty Jackson in the shot - on a stand-out night for the host nation.

Starc added a centimetre to his PB and moved to No.2 on the Australian all-time list with his gold medal-winning clearance of 2.32m in the men's high jump.

The only Australian to have jumped higher was Tim Forysth, who was also Australia's most recent Commonwealth Games high jump champ back in 1994.

"When I was waiting for that 2.32m it didn't even go through my head that it was a PB height," said Starc.

"It was just another height I had to clear to get that gold.

"I'm not putting anything on Mitchell, what he's done is incredible.

"But to put my name out there now is a good feeling."

Until this year, Mitchell had spent much of her long career in the shadow of now-retired countrywoman Kim Mickle.

But she has made giant strides in 2018, with Wednesday night's winning effort of 68.92m the third time she has broken the Australian record.

Fellow Australian Kelsey-Lee Roberts claimed silver with a 63.89m throw and the bronze went to South African Sunette Viljoen (62.08m).

"The paradox of sport is the less you focus on results the better the results come," said Mitchell.

"That's what I've tried to do this year. I put all distances out of my mind. I knew I could throw the Australian record eventually."

Frayne has lost count of the number and specifics of the injuries he has suffered since breaking onto the global scene on 2012.

But fit and firing at the right time, he smashed his PB and and earned the Games records of 8.34m in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

Frayne backed that up with a best of 8.33m in the final on Wednesday, but South African Manyonga - the reigning world champ and 2016 Olympic silver medallist - was even better.

Geneveive LaCaze was fifth in the women's steeplechase final and Anneliese Rubie was seventh in a women's 400m final won by Amantle Montsho from Botswana.

Teenager Riley Day went within one hundredth of a second of a spot in the women's 200m final.

Racing against Elaine Thompson and Shaunae Miller-Uibo - the 200m and 400m gold medallists at the Rio Olympics - Day was fourth in her semi in 23.24.