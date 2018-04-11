Bombers lose dashing defender to AFL ban

Essendon's defensive woes deepened with the three-match suspension handed to dashing half-back Conor McKenna.

Essendon's Conor McKenna has been suspended for three matches for biting.

Bombers coach John Worsfold recently conceded his greater focus on defence could be behind unflattering losses to Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs.

The coach will have to make do without a key member of his back six through a tough run of games after the Irishman was banned for biting Bulldogs forward Tory Dickson.

McKenna pleaded guilty to the charge of serious misconduct in a 90-minute hearing at the AFL's Etihad Stadium headquarters on Tuesday evening.

Jury members Wayne Henwood, Stewart Loewe and Michael Jamison deliberated for six minutes before arriving at the penalty.

He offered a short statement, but didn't take questions as he left the hearing.

"I'd like to take full responsibility for my actions," McKenna said.

"I'm really sorry for what I've done and I'm just looking forward to moving on now."

The 22-year-old will miss Sunday's home game against Port Adelaide, the Anzac Day clash against Collingwood and the round-six encounter with Melbourne.

Just hours before the verdict was handed down, teammate Orazio Fantasia admitted there had been some growing pains associated with the new game plan.

"Once you try to add new things to your defence it takes a little bit of time to get better at it," Fantasia said.

"Last year we were ranked 12th for defence so obviously that's a focus for us. Naturally we can score, our forward line is quite good, so it's a focus (on defence).

"Potentially, (it's hurt us) a little bit, just getting used to that new defence ... but we're not far off."