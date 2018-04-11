Canadian flying the female fullbore flag

It's been trumpeted as the first Commonwealth Games to achieve gender equality - but nobody is living it quite like Canadian shooter Nicole Rossignol.

Gold Coast 2018 is the first time a multi-sport event has offered an equal number of medals to men and women, with a further nine medals available in mixed events.

But only two of them - the Queen's Prize fullbore rifle individual and pairs - are open to both men and women.

And Rossignol, 48, is the only woman entered into them.

Not that she can understand why there is a division in the first place.

Males might have a clear physical superiority in most other sports, but not when it comes to marksmanship.

"Not here. Not in shooting," Rossignol told AAP.

"There's no need.

"We prove it. We shoot alongside the men no problem.

"There's no disadvantage or advantage.

"But that's the way in the Olympics, and for certain other shooting sports they have them separated."

Rossignol - who works as an armorer with the Quebec City Police - hopes that one day there might be an all-female team shooting at the Commonwealth Games.

"There are other women shooters that I know in other countries," she told AAP.

"I don't know why they didn't apply, they didn't try for it or maybe they weren't successful.

"I'm just glad I was able to earn this spot because it took three years to get here."

Fullbore rifle shooters in the Queen's Prize events take aim targets between 600 and 1000 yards away across five different rounds.

To score the maximum five points, the shot must land inside a ring approximately the size of a dinner plate, after calculating the wind speed and direction by reading flags, heat waves and the refraction of light through special scopes.

Rossignol finished eighth in the pairs event alongside her partner, Robert Pitcairn, who has been one of the star attractions at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Pitcairn, 79, is the oldest competitor in Commonwealth Games history and is an ex-pilot who once foiled an attempted hijacking.

On Wednesday, they will become opponents as the individual competition begins.

"Sure, he's got a lot of experience but I have about 30 years. I'm no spring chicken either," Rossignol said.