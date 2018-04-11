Websites of Russia's Rusal and En+ down due to unknown reasons

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Corporate websites of Russia's aluminum giant Rusal and two of its shareholders - En+ and Renova - went down on Tuesday due to unspecified reasons.

These companies were added to a U.S. sanctions black-list to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other "malign activity."

"Site under construction. Please try again later," said websites https://rusal.ru and http://www.renova.ru. The requested URL for http://www.enplus.ru/ http://www.enplus.ru/ru/index.html was not found.



