News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother suffers horrific injuries in alleged road rage attack
Woman suffers horrific injuries after minor bingle leads to 'road rage attack'

Four arrested in Colombia on U.S. drug trafficking charges: U.S. prosecutors

Reuters
Reuters /

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four associates of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) were arrested in Colombia on U.S. drug trafficking charges, federal prosecutors in New York announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors said that one of the defendants, Seuxis Paucias Hernandez-Solarte, was a high-level member of FARC and a candidate to be seated in Colombia's House of Representatives. They said the defendants conspired to import about 10,000 kilograms of cocaine into the United States from June 2017 to April 2018.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Back To Top